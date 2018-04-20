‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Cancelled at Starz

0

Bad news, screwheads. Bruce Campbell is putting down the boomstick for now and Starz has cancelled Ash vs. Evil Dead ahead of the horror comedy series’ Season 3 finale. Per THR, Fans of the series will have just two more episodes to say goodbye to Ash Williams, Kelly, Pablito and the rest of the blood-spattered gang, with the Season 3 finale now serving as the series finale.

Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming at Starz, said, “Ash vs. Evil Dead has taken audiences on a wild ride for three seasons thanks to the fantastic performances and creative efforts of Sam, Bruce, Rob and the entire cast and crew. We are proud to send the show out with a bang … and a splat.”

“Ash vs. Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime,” Campbell said. “Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime. It was an honor to reunite with Evil Dead partners Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi to give our tireless fans another taste of the outrageous horror/comedy they demanded. I will always be grateful to Starz for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers.”

Evil Dead is one of the longest-running and consistently entertaining horror franchises out there, and while the news that its latest chapter has come to the close is certainly sad, it’s not quite unexpected. In previous seasons, Ash vs. Evil Dead was renewed ahead of the season premiere and while the show was never a ratings juggernaut, the based dwindled from the 437,000 same-day viewers it launched to back in 2015 to just 175,000 non-DVR viewers as of the April 15 episode. All the same, this is most ungroovy news and the fact that Starz dropped the news on 4/20 feels like an assault on the legacy of Ash Williams (I’m half kidding).

In addition to Campbell, Ash vs. Evil Dead also stars Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, and Lucy Lawless. The series finale will air on April 29 and sees Ash and the Ghostbeaters go up against the ultimate Deadite creature creation in one last stand to save the world from the demon scourge. Here’s hoping the Evil Dead team prepped for this scenario and the finale sends horror’s goofiest — and grooviest — icon out in style.