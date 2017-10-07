‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ Season 3 Images Tease the Next Blood-Soaked Chapter

0

At the NYCC panel for Ash vs. Evil Dead today, Starz surprised the audience by screening the first episode of Season 3, which is scheduled to debut in February of 2018. According to Starz, “‘Family,’ written by showrunner Mark Verheiden and directed by Mark Beesley finds that Ash has gone from zero to hero in Elk Grove. With evil defeated and humanity saved, there was only one thing left to do: open a hardware store. His peace is short lived when evil returns with a new target close to his heart.”

The panel included Bruce Campbell, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, along with newcomers Arielle Carver-O’Neill and Lindsay Farris. Ash vs Evil Dead returns to Starz and the Starz app on Sunday, February 25, 2018; check out the official synopsis for the new season plus the first images below:

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. Blood is thicker than water in the battle of good vs Evil Dead.

Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”) leads the cast, reprising the role of Ash Williams; Lucy Lawless (“Salem,” “Spartacus”) as Ruby, devises her most diabolical plan to defeat Ash and raise hell on earth; Ray Santiago (“Touch,” Meet the Fockers) as Pablo Simon Bolivar, forever loyal to Jefe (Ash) will realize his true destiny in the battle against evil; and Dana DeLorenzo (A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas) as Kelly Maxwell, whose single goal is to kill Ruby and end the Evil Dead torment once and for all. New to the cast for season three are Arielle Carver-O’Neill (“House Husbands”) as Brandy Barr, Ash’s long lost daughter left in his care when her mother meets an untimely demise; Lindsay Farris (“Home and Away,” Primal) as Dalton, leader of an ancient order called the Knights of Sumeria, who seek Ash to lead their fight against The Dark Ones. Lee Majors (“The Six Million Dollar Man”) returns as Brock Williams to warn Ash from beyond the grave.