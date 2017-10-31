‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Season 3 Trailer Teases NSFW Daddy Issues

0

Starz has released the first trailer for Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 3, just in time for Halloween. The horror-comedy sequel series first debuted in 2015, offering Evil Dead fans their long-awaited follow-up to Army of Darkness in the form of a TV series that follows the continuing adventures of Bruce Campbell’s wise-cracking hero Ash. As we head into Season 3, Ash is faced with a number of complications—including meeting up with his long-lost daughter.

This trailer offers lots of blood and gore and a dash of nudity and profanity for good measure, promising an unabashedly horror-centric good time. It’ll be interesting to see how the introduction of Ash’s daughter changes things up, as the character now has to contend with fatherly responsibilities in addition to killing deadites.

While Sam Raimi directed the pilot of the series and maintains an executive producer credit, he hasn’t been terribly hands-on for the rest of the series. Craig DiGregorio is spearheading things from a producorial standpoint, and while ratings started to drop off a bit in Season 2, the show appears to be doing a solid job of offering fans plenty of reasons to check back in for Season 3.

Check out the Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 3 trailer below. The series also stars Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo, Michelle Hurd, and Lucy Lawless. Season 3 premieres on February 25, 2018 at 9pm ET/PT.