Exclusive ‘Asher’ Trailer: Ron Perlman Is a Hitman Looking to Change His Ways

0

Between series like Trollhunters, Transformers: Power of the Primes, and plenty more, Ron Perlman has been keeping busy with voice work in recent years, but if the Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy fans out there have wanted to see him kicking ass on screen again, you’re going to want to check out our exclusive trailer and poster premiere for the new action thriller Asher. Perlman stars as the titular anti-hero, an ex-Mossad agent working as a gun for hire in Brooklyn, but when he meets a woman named Sophie (Famke Janssen), he decides he’s got to kill the man he was to find love before it’s too late.

Asher also stars Richard Dreyfuss, Peter Facinelli, and Jacqueline Bisset. The film is directed by Michael Caton-Jones from a script written by Jay Zaretsky. Momentum Pictures will release Asher in theaters, OnDemand and on Digital HD on December 7, 2018. Check out our exclusive trailer and poster debut below.



Here’s the official synopsis for Asher.