‘Assassination Nation’ Cast and Director Sam Levinson on Their Provocative Sundance Hit

0

-

One of the biggest sales at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was writer/director Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation. Shortly after the film premiered in the midnight section (which is usually reserved for horror films), Neon and AGBO teamed up to land the rights to the buzzed about Sundance title at just over $10 million dollars, making it the highest price paid for a title this year.

If you haven’t yet heard of the film, the movie centers on four teenage girls in a town where everyone’s texts, photos and internet history gets leaked by an anonymous hacker, and the corresponding madness that happens when everyone knows everything about you. Unlike some films that feel like they were created by a studio committee, Levinson has a lot to say about what’s going on in today’s society including toxic masculinity, racism, violence and so much more. It makes sense why the film has people talking, and that it would land such a big deal — I can absolutely see Assassination Nation playing huge to the demographic being depicted on screen.

Shortly before I got to see the film, I sat down with Sam Levinson, Colman Domingo, Hari Nef, Anika Noni Rose, Odessa Young, Maude Apatow, and Joel McHale to talk about the film at the Collider Studio in Park City. They spoke about where the idea came from, what it was about the script that excited the cast, the challenge of filming a five-minute continuous take, and also shared some memorable moments from filming, how the script really understands teenaged girls, and so much more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is a listing of exactly what we talked about.

Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Kia and The Future Party for helping to make these interviews happen at the Kia Supper Suite and offering up transportation in the all new Kia Stinger high performance Sportback for our guests. We’d also like to thank Altec Lansing, Kunde Wines, Blue Moon Brewing, and Topo Chico for their support.

Sam Levinson, Colman Domingo, Hari Nef, Anika Noni Rose, Odessa Young, Maude Apatow, and Joel McHale: