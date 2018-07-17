‘Assassination Nation’ Red-Band Trailer Shows Off a Bloody, Bonkers Social Satire

0

Would your secret stash of weird porn and Slack-chat shit-talking make your friends want to murder you? Such is the question asked by Assassination Nation, the bloody, bonkers hacker tale written and directed by Sam Levinson, which just got its red-band trailer today.

Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, and Abra star as the core four at the center of a town that absolutely loses its marbles after a hacker releases the private info of everyone in the community. Some truly Purge-like bat-and-chainsaw murder ensues, featuring bloody supporting appearances by Joel McHale, Bella Thorne, and current reigning champion of small-town carnage, Bill Skarsgard.

The gory satire split opinions when it debuted during Sundance‘s Midnight Section in January, with some praising its Going There sensibilities while others weren’t down for what amounts to Trigger Warning: The Movie. The most important opinions came from Neon and AGBO, who teamed up and bought the film for $10 million, the biggest sale of the festival.

On a personal level, I am highly intrigued, especially in an age where hacking news has kind of collectively driven us insane, and especially especially as someone who would definitely be beaten in the street should the contents of my G-chat conversations ever see the light of day.

Check out the trailer and poster below. The film, which also features appearances by Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo, hits theaters on September 21.

Here’s the official synopsis for Assassination Nation: