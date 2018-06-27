First Red-Band Trailer for ‘Assassination Nation’ Teases “Trigger Warning: The Movie”

0

NEON has released the first trailer and poster for the Sundance breakout Assassination Nation. Written and directed by Sam Levinson, the satire follows a high school senior and her group of friends who live in a haze of social media, only to find their world upended when an anonymous hacker starts posting details from the private lives of citizens in their small town, inciting Purge-like riots.

Assassination Nation made a lot of noise when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, so much so that NEON and Avengers: Infinity War filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO teamed up to acquire the indie for $10 million. This teaser offers only a small taste of what the film has to offer, but it’s very upfront and in your face in doing so. This red-band trailer is basically just a giant list of trigger warnings, showcasing the violence, sexuality, and all-around NSFW nature of the film itself.

I didn’t catch the movie but heard some divided reactions—some thought the film was brilliant, while others found it grating. We’ll get a chance to find out for ourselves soon enough, but for now check out the Assassination Nation trailer and poster below. The film stars Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Anika Noni Rose, Colman Domingo, Maude Apatow, Bill Skarsgard, Joel McHale, and Bella Thorne. Assassination Nation opens in theaters on September 21st.