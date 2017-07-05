‘Assassin’s Creed’ Anime Series in the Works with Ubisoft, Adi Shankar

0

Assassin’s Creed remains Ubisoft’s most popular and recognizable video game franchise, so it’s no surprise that the French company is pushing ahead with plans for future adaptations. The live-action feature film starring Michael Fassbender didn’t light up the box office here in the States, but its foreign take of over $240 million was respectable. As of November of last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot mentioned the possibility of a Netflix series in a press briefing. The understanding at the time was that it would be a live-action series, but now it’s looking like Assassin’s Creed may just get the animated treatment after all.

Producer Adi Shankar announced on his Facebook page that Ubisoft has tapped him for their anime-inspired adaptation of Assassin’s Creed. No other details are available at this time, but since Shankar’s current animated adaptation of the acclaimed Castlevania video game series is due to hit Netflix this Friday, we’re betting on the streaming giant being the home for Assassin’s Creed, too. It’s possible that Frederator Studios, the animation house behind Castlevania, could be in line for the Ubisoft project, but the company has previously churned out its own animated short films like Assassin’s Creed: Ascendance and Assassin’s Creed: Embers.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise boasts 10 main titles with numerous expansions and DLCs released over the years; the 10th and most recent title Assassin’s Creed: Origins will be available October 27th of this year. The games’ story settings range from the Third Crusade, to the Renaissance, to the Colonial Era, to the French Revolution, Imperial China, and, now, Ptolemaic Egypt in the newest release. The upcoming anime series has a wealth of material to draw from, but it remains to be seen whether this animated adaptation will draw from the newest release or the series’ storied history.

Be sure to check out Shankar’s work on Castlevania this Friday, July 7th on Netflix to get a taste of what’s possible for Assassin’s Creed.