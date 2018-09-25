Gorgeous ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Launch Trailer Goes Full ‘300’

0

Ubisoft has released the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launch trailer, offering the most gorgeous look at the new game yet. This latest installment in the franchise is set in Ancient Greece, right in the middle of the Peloponnesian War in fifth century BC. Sparta and Athens are at each other’s throats, and the player gets to inhabit the role of a Spartan mercenary sentenced to death by their family.

This trailer reveals that the player hails from the bloodline of Leonidas, going so far as to show flashbacks to the Battle of the 300, which was famously immortalized by Zack Snyder in 300. Indeed, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is clearly inspired by that film both in terms of visual style and blood volume. And while I’ll admit I was hoping for a more significant change of pace from last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, so far Odyssey looks to be quite a meal of a game.

One major change for this edition is the ability for the player to play as either male or female. This launch trailer defaults to male (naturally), but I very much look forward to playing this game from an entirely different perspective.

Check out the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launch trailer below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments. The game is available on October 5th.