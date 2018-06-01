‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Confirmed to Take Place in Ancient Greece

0

The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise is heading to Ancient Greece. After a leak earlier this morning, Ubisoft released a short video confirming the next title in the video game series is called Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and is set in the time of Ancient Greece. In the video, we see one character kicking another off a cliff 300-style, so it should be interesting to see how much the game draws from that visually groundbreaking Zack Snyder film.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise famously took a year off in 2016 after the one-two punch of Assassin’s Creed Unity in 2015 and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate in 2016, the former of which suffered from poor reviews. This was partly so Ubisoft could take its time with the next release and ensure it would be worthwhile, but also partly so they could wait and see how the Assassin’s Creed movie would come together and decide if there needed to be any significant tie-ins. Unfortunately for us, the Michael Fassbender-led feature film was a dud.

But the wait turned out to be worth it, as 2017’s Egyptian-themed Assassin’s Creed Origins scored the most positive reviews for the franchise in some time, even if it was still a bit repetitive. Now Ubisoft is back this year with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Ancient Greece is the perfect setting for this franchise, and I’ll be mighty curious to see what kinds of new features are in store for gamers. Personally, the high points of the series for me remain Assassin’s Creed III and Black Flag, the latter of which brought the delightful possibility of sea-traveling to the series.

This video teaser says Odyssey will officially be revealed at E3, which takes place June 12-14th, so look for plenty more information then.