‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Trailers Reveal a New World and New Gameplay Options

With E3 underway, Ubisoft officially unveiled the first trailers for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The new game comes on the heels of last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, which was set in Ancient Egypt. This time around, players are transported to Ancient Greece, smack dab in the middle of the Peloponnesian War in fifth century BC. Sparta and Athens are at each other’s throats, and the player gets to inhabit the role of a Spartan mercenary sentenced to death by their family. But as this is Assassin’s Creed and all, there’s plenty more to that story.

The first big change you’ll notice with Odyssey is that for the first time, players can choose their characters’ gender. You can play as either Alexios or Kassandra, and while the storylines are the same, there’s an all-new interactive dialogue system that allows players to forge their own path ahead. Choice is key in Odyssey, apparently, and you’ll also be able to charge into epic battles between Sparta and Athens and start kickin’ folks Zack Snyder-style. Additionally, Odyssey sees the return of open-world naval combat, which was the high point of the series for me in Black Flag.

Indeed, while these additions are swell and all, I can’t help but watch these trailers and feel like Ubisoft just traced over Assassin’s Creed Origins with an Ancient Greece filter. It feels very similar to that most recent game, which is a bit of a bummer. What I like about the Assassin’s Creed franchise is when it gets dynamic, and it’s no coincidence that the standout installment in recent years was the Revolutionary War-set Assassin’s Creed III.

What say you, folks? Does this look like a must-buy for you? Check out the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey trailers below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. The game will be released on October 5th on Xbox One X and Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.