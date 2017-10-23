‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Launch Trailer Ventures to Ancient Egypt for a Soft Reboot

0

The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise returns this year after taking 2016 off, and in the new launch trailer Assassin’s Creed Origins is very much set up as something of a soft reboot for the series. Ubisoft opted to skip a 2016 game in order to really fine-tune their approach following tepid reviews for Assassin’s Creed: Unity and tepid sales for Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate and, consequently, the Assassin’s Creed movie which failed to launch a franchise. But the aptly named Origins looks to deliver the goods, as the action shifts to Ancient Egypt in an attempt to track the very beginnings of the Brotherhood of Assassins.

This Assassin’s Creed Origins launch trailer showcases some gorgeous visuals and some of the fun-looking gameplay, and I really like how significantly the aesthetic has been shifted for this new game. Reviews appear to be solid, and I’m incredibly eager to see how ditching “eagle vision” in favor of an actual eagle companion plays out in the context of the game.

Check out the launch trailer below. Assassin’s Creed Origins will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows on October 27th.