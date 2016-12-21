‘Assassin’s Creed’ Video Review: The Movie Talk Crew Breaks Down the Video Game Adaptation

0

John Campea, Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff and Wendy Lee give you their spoiler filled review of Assassin’s Creed. The crew go in depth and discuss specifics on the latest live action video game adaptation.

WARNING! THIS REVIEW CONTAINTS MASSIVE SPOILERS

Fans have been longing for the next big live action video game film. With such talent as Justin Kurzel, director of last years Macbeth, it seemed that this years Assassin’s Creed was shaping up to be something very special. Not to mention Kurzel would be re-teaming with Macbeth stars Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard to bring the expansive video game to the big screen. Also, video game films have not had the best track record. However, with the release of Assassin’s Creed, fans are hoping to see the story in the games translate well into film.

The Collider Video crew got to see this film fairly early, so join them as they dig in deep for an all out spoiler review. If you have not seen Assassin’s Creed, be sure to check back after seeing the film to enjoy without being spoiled. You’ve been warned…