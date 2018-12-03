Atlanta Film Critics Circle Selects ‘The Favourite’ as 2018’s Best Movie

0

If you’re not already planning to see The Favourite, you may want to change your plans. The film dominated at the British Independent Film Awards, and it also cleaned up with the Atlanta Film Critics Circle, and I think we can all agree that the organizations are equally prestigious.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ spin on the period drama took home the top prize of Best Film along with Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress for Emma Stone, Best Ensemble, and Best Screenplay. Since I’m a member of AFCC, I’ll let you know there was some internal discussion about how to place Colman and Stone (some felt that Stone was the lead and Colman was supporting), but I’m glad they were both recognized for their outstanding work. I’m also glad Ethan Hawke won Best Actor for First Reformed and Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director and Best Cinematography. The only thing I’ll really complain about is that Isle of Dogs won Best Animated Film over Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and that Paddington 2 didn’t crack the Top 10. All hail Paddington 2.

Check out the full list of winners below.