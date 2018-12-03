Atlanta Film Critics Circle Selects ‘The Favourite’ as 2018’s Best Movie

If you’re not already planning to see The Favourite, you may want to change your plans. The film dominated at the British Independent Film Awards, and it also cleaned up with the Atlanta Film Critics Circle, and I think we can all agree that the organizations are equally prestigious.
Yorgos Lanthimos’ spin on the period drama took home the top prize of Best Film along with Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress for Emma Stone, Best Ensemble, and Best Screenplay. Since I’m a member of AFCC, I’ll let you know there was some internal discussion about how to place Colman and Stone (some felt that Stone was the lead and Colman was supporting), but I’m glad they were both recognized for their outstanding work. I’m also glad Ethan Hawke won Best Actor for First Reformed and Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director and Best Cinematography. The only thing I’ll really complain about is that Isle of Dogs won Best Animated Film over Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and that Paddington 2 didn’t crack the Top 10. All hail Paddington 2.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Top 10 films
- THE FAVOURITE
- A STAR IS BORN
- ROMA
- A QUIET PLACE
- FIRST REFORMED
- EIGHTH GRADE
- BLACKkKLANSMAN
- Tie: FIRST MAN / WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
- BLACK PANTHER
Best Lead Actor
Ethan Hawke in FIRST REFORMED
Best Lead Actress
Olivia Colman in THE FAVORITE
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Elliott in A STAR IS BORN
Best Supporting Actress
Emma Stone in THE FAVORITE
Best Ensemble Cast
THE FAVOURITE
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón for ROMA
Best Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara for THE FAVOURITE
Best Documentary
WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
Best Foreign Language Film
ROMA
Best Animated Film
ISLE OF DOGS
Best Cinematography
Alfonso Cuarón for ROMA
Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz for FIRST MAN
AFCC Special Award for BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER
Tie: Elsie Fisher and Lady Gaga
AFCC Special Award for BEST FIRST FILM
Bradley Cooper for A STAR IS BORN