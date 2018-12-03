Facebook Messenger

Atlanta Film Critics Circle Selects ‘The Favourite’ as 2018’s Best Movie

If you’re not already planning to see The Favourite, you may want to change your plans. The film dominated at the British Independent Film Awards, and it also cleaned up with the Atlanta Film Critics Circle, and I think we can all agree that the organizations are equally prestigious.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ spin on the period drama took home the top prize of Best Film along with Best Actress for Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress for Emma Stone, Best Ensemble, and Best Screenplay. Since I’m a member of AFCC, I’ll let you know there was some internal discussion about how to place Colman and Stone (some felt that Stone was the lead and Colman was supporting), but I’m glad they were both recognized for their outstanding work. I’m also glad Ethan Hawke won Best Actor for First Reformed and Alfonso Cuaron won Best Director and Best Cinematography. The only thing I’ll really complain about is that Isle of Dogs won Best Animated Film over Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and that Paddington 2 didn’t crack the Top 10. All hail Paddington 2.

Top 10 films

  1. THE FAVOURITE
  2. A STAR IS BORN
  3. ROMA
  4. A QUIET PLACE
  5. FIRST REFORMED
  6. EIGHTH GRADE
  7. BLACKkKLANSMAN
  8. Tie: FIRST MAN / WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
  9. BLACK PANTHER

Best Lead Actor

Ethan Hawke in FIRST REFORMED

 

Best Lead Actress

Olivia Colman in THE FAVORITE

 

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Elliott in A STAR IS BORN

 

Best Supporting Actress

Emma Stone in THE FAVORITE

 

Best Ensemble Cast

THE FAVOURITE

 

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón for ROMA

 

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara for THE FAVOURITE

 

Best Documentary

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?

 

Best Foreign Language Film

ROMA

 

Best Animated Film

ISLE OF DOGS

 

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón for ROMA

 

Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz for FIRST MAN

 

AFCC Special Award for BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Tie: Elsie Fisher and Lady Gaga

 

AFCC Special Award for BEST FIRST FILM

Bradley Cooper for A STAR IS BORN

