Atlanta Film Critics Circle Names ‘Get Out’ as Best Picture of 2017

Last night, the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (AFCC) announced their selection for the year’s top films, performers, and more. As a member of the group, which was founded this year, I was incredibly proud to be among my peers and discuss our selections. I definitely agree with the group’s choice for Best Picture, which was Get Out. Surprisingly, the group also showed a lot of love towards Dunkirk, and while I can’t really argue, that film hasn’t really stayed with me in the way that others have this year (I do have a bone to pick with peers that Blade Runner 2049 wasn’t recognized for Best Cinematography). That being said, I’m very glad that the Atlanta-based Baby Driver landed in the Top 10.

Here’s the full list of winners:

TOP 10 2017 FILMS

Get Out Dunkirk Lady Bird The Shape of Water Call Me by Your Name The Florida Project Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri The Big Sick Baby Driver The Post

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird

BEST ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk

BEST SCREENPLAY

Jordan Peele for Get Out

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Tie: Jane and Kedi

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

BPM (Beats Per Minute)



BEST ANIMATED FILM

Coco

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Hoyte van Hoytema for Dunkirk

AFCC BREAKTHROUGH AWARD

Jordan Peele for Get Out

ABOUT THE AFCC

Composed of a dynamic mix of Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine and online journalism, the newly launched Atlanta Film Critics Circle solidifies Atlanta’s status as a Top 10 film market with a robust media presence and a booming film production industry. Georgia is currently number 1 in feature film production over any other market according to Film L.A. Inc.

Co-founded by Michael Clark and Felicia Feaster, founding members (in alphabetical order) of AFCC are: Ed Adams (Kaleidoscope Reviews), Christopher Campbell (Movies.com), Michael Clark (The Gwinnett Daily Post), Jake Cole (Slant.com), Jim Farmer (Out on Film), Felicia Feaster (Burnaway, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Travel Channel.com), Matt Goldberg (Collider.com), Jonathan Hickman (Newnan Times-Herald), Curt Holman (Creative Loafing, Living Intown Magazine), Will Leitch (New York Magazine, Paste Magazine, The New Republic), Emma Loggins (Fanbolt), Michael McKinney (the CW), Steve Murray (ArtsATL), Kyle Pinion (Comicsbeat.com, GeekRex.com), Eleanor Ringel-Cater (The Atlanta Business Chronicle), Gil Robertston (Kaleidoscope Reviews), Matt Rodriguez (Shakefire.com), Elijah Sarkesian (Outtakes ATL), Josh Sewell (Times-Georgian, Douglas County Sentinel), Jeff Stafford (ArtsATL), Dean Treadway (Movie Geeks United), Jim Vorel (Paste Magazine), Steve Warren (InSite), Drew Wheeler (Athens Flagpole).