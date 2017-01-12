‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Delayed to 2018 Due to Young Han Solo Movie

0

Well it’s as we expected. FX renewed the brilliant new comedy series Atlanta for a second season last year, but at the time we surmised that the show’s return probably wouldn’t happen in 2017. The reason? Creator/writer/star Donald Glover will be busy most of this year shooting a Star Wars movie. Indeed, the Community alum is filling the role of Lando Calrissian in the untitled Young Han Solo movie, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, but filming doesn’t get underway until next month and is expected to last for quite some time. While Glover already assembled his writers room to work on story ideas and scripts for the second season, there’s no way he’d be able to squeeze in production of Atlanta Season 2 this summer in time for a fall or winter premiere.

Indeed, FX announced today that Atlanta Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2018. An exact date is unknown, so it could be spring or as late as fall or winter. But Glover is doing just fine, as FX also announced that it’s entered into an overall deal with the multitalented artist to develop other TV series for FX Networks and other networks and streaming services. This is in addition to his duties as executive producer, writer, director, and star of Atlanta.

While Glover worked on Atlanta for quite some time following his departure from Community, it turned out to be well worth the wait. It’s quite simply the best new series of 2016, and one of the best shows of the year period. In its first season, Glover and his team were unafraid to take risks that most shows wouldn’t attempt until Season 2 or 3. The show is hilarious, honest, and effectively moving, offering a portrait of life in the titular city. And it’s picked up a number of accolades, including Golden Globes for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor, as well as a Directors Guild of America nomination for Glover for directing the standout episode “B.A.N.”

So while the extra wait is a bummer for fans of the show, it comes with a silver lining. We get Atlanta Season 2 and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. What’s not to love about that?