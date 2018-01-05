‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Gets a Premiere Date and a Great New Title

0

At long last, the Atlanta Season 2 premiere date has been revealed. Ever since Donald Glover’s groundbreaking FX series debuted in 2016 fans have been clamoring for more, but Season 2 was put on a delay so Glover could venture to a galaxy far, far away and play Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Before he left to shoot the Lucasfilm blockbuster, however, Glover assembled his writers room and got the scripts for Atlanta Season 2 ready to go, so when he wrapped Solo last fall, he was ready to move right into production.

Which is why Atlanta Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 1st at 10pm ET/PT on FX. That’s soon! But the revelation of the premiere date is not all we learned today. FX has also revealed something of a title change for the series. This won’t simply be called Atlanta Season 2, but instead it’s being referred to as Atlanta Robbin’ Season. Glover reprises his role as Earn Marks, a young manager trying to get his cousin’s (Brian Tyree Henry) rap career off the ground while juggling a friendship with his cousin’s right hand man Darius (Lakeith Lee Stanfield), a relationship with his best friend and mother to his child Van (Zazie Beetz), and of course fatherhood.

Atlanta is no ordinary series, and Glover as showrunner and head writer has been able to capture the spirit of his characters in unique ways, while also serving as a tribute to his hometown of Atlanta. Various episodes in Season 1 felt like the kind of bold moves you only make in a second or third season of a series, but Glover and his team went for it and resulted in something surprising, thrilling, and unlike anything else on TV. It also fared well with the Emmys, scoring wins for Best Directing and Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Glover.

Anticipation for Season 2 is incredibly high, and basically the whole cast found major projects to do during the long break. Beetz co-stars in the upcoming Deadpool 2, Henry landed roles in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Steve McQueen’s Widows, and Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, and Stanfield continues to steal scenes left and right in projects like Death Note and The Incredible Jessica James.

But I’m more than excited to see these fine folks back together again on one of the best shows on TV. Rejoice people, Atlanta Robbin’ Season is almost here!