‘Atlanta’s Season 2 Teaser Gives a Glimpse of the High Life and … Alligators?

During the Golden Globes, something unexpected happened — no, not Oprah‘s speech or Natalie Portman‘s pointed wording of the Best Director category, great as those were — but a glimpse at a series we haven’t seen in awhile. Since Donald Glover has been busy with, you know, Star Wars, Atlanta‘s second season has been a long time coming. But this teaser shows why it’s worth the wait; the stylish and of course enigmatic promo shows Earn (Glover) and his cousin Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) on the rise and … running from an alligator?

As we reported recently, the series premiere date has been revealed, along with a twist: “Atlanta Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 1st at 10pm ET/PT on FX. That’s soon! But the revelation of the premiere date is not all we learned today. FX has also revealed something of a title change for the series. This won’t simply be called Atlanta Season 2, but instead it’s being referred to as Atlanta Robbin’ Season. Glover reprises his role as Earn Marks, a young manager trying to get his cousin’s rap career off the ground while juggling a friendship with his cousin’s right hand man Darius (Lakeith Lee Stanfield), a relationship with his best friend and mother to his child Van (Zazie Beetz), and of course fatherhood.”

Check out the teaser below: