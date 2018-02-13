‘Atlanta’ Season 2: Full Trailer Teases Robbin’ Season

0

FX has released the full Atlanta Season 2 trailer, offering our first look at footage from the highly anticipated second season of the groundbreaking comedy series. The show hails from creator/writer/director/star Donald Glover and revolves around a group of individuals navigating life in present day Atlanta. The first season took huge ambitious leaps in terms of narrative and storytelling, resulting in a truly unique viewing experience. The show feels at once insanely real and also a bit heightened, digging deep into universal truths but also crafting dimensional, fully-realized characters.

Season 2 is officially called Atlanta Robbin’ Season and takes place during the holidays, which in Atlanta are called “Robbin’ Season” because crime increases as folks struggle to make end’s meet. This trailer offers a wonderful taste of what’s in store without really spoiling any of the storylines. Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) is continuing to grow his rap career, and Earn (Glover) continues to manage his path forward.

Hiro Murai, who directed much of Season 1 and was a crucial creative collaborator, returns to helm at least the first three episodes of Season 2, which is great news. The show went on an extended hiatus while Glover filmed his role as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but it’s exciting to finally have the series back on TV in a matter of weeks. Here’s hoping Glover and Co. avoid a sophomore slump.

Watch the new Atlanta Season 2 trailer below, followed by new images. The series also stars Zazie Beets and returns on March 1st on FX.