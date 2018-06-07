Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Officially Renewed for Season 3 at FX

0

Here’s your good news of the day: FX has officially ordered a third season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta. The news was announced today by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

The brilliant, surrealist comedy series has picked up a string of awards and glowing reviews for the cable network, which consistently boasts some of the best programming on TV, and 2018’s Atlanta Robbin’ Season was about as perfect of a sophomore effort you could ask for. Combine that with the heat on Glover and director/producer Hiro Murai after the zeitgeisty Childish Gambino sensation that was ‘This Is America’, and the Atlanta renewal was all but garaunteed — even if Glover’s rising star means we might have to wait a little longer for a new season again (Season 2 was postponed so Glover could take on the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Atlanta is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Murai, and produced by FX Productions. The recently concluded Robbin’ Season, followed cousins Earn Marks (Donald Glover) and Alfred Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) trying to navigate the Atlanta music scene and get Alfred’s hip-hop career off the ground. It also introduced the world to Teddy Perkins, instant icon. The first season of Atlanta won two Emmy® Awards as well as two Golden Globe® Awards and AFI, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP and Critics’ Choice Awards.

