Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘Atomic Blonde’

Atomic Blonde looks like it will be a blast and a half. You’ve got John Wick co-director David Leitch bringing his action chops to a spy thriller starring Charlize Theron, and word out of SXSW is that the set pieces are absolutely bonkers. The trailers make it look like the film has style to spare and I believe it. I’m hoping that the film is good enough and popular enough that it’s able to launch a franchise for Theron, who deserves her own series of movies that make use of her many talents.

I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 25 admit-two passes to the Atlanta screening of Atomic Blonde. To enter for a chance to see the movie early and for free, send an e-mail to Collider.Passes@gmail.com with the subject line “ATOMIC BLONDE”. The screening is on Tuesday, July 25th at 7:30pm at Regal Atlantic Station, so please don’t enter if you think you’ll be unavailable. Multiple entries from a single person will disqualify all entries from that person.

Check out the trailer for Atomic Blonde below. The film opens July 28th and also stars James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, and Toby Jones.

Here’s the official synopsis for Atomic Blonde: