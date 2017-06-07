‘Atomic Blonde’ Clip: Charlize Theron Explores the Politics of Dancing

In The Fate of the Furious, Charlize Theron dropped a sloppy kiss on Vin Diesel to seal the deal on their villainous pact; in The Mummy, Sofia Boutella uses a similar approach as a means to dispatch her enemies. Now, for the first time ever, moviegoers will see these two femme fatales pit their wiles against each other in David Leitch‘s graphic novel adaptation, Atomic Blonde.
A new clip reveals Theron’s protagonist Lorraine Broughton meeting up with the mysterious Delphine (Boutella), who, it turns out, is not so mysterious after all, at least where the undercover MI6 agent is concerned. This all plays out to the band Re-Flex’s early 1980s song, “The Politics of Dancing,” placing the scene at just the right time in the heart of the Cold War. Look for the full reveal when Atomic Blonde hits theaters on July 28th.
Check out the clip from Atomic Blonde below:
Fight. Kiss. Kill. #AtomicSummer heats up with Chapter 2. #AtomicBlonde
Here’s the official synopsis for Atomic Blonde:
Oscar® winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.
The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.
A blistering blend of sleek action, gritty sexuality and dazzling style, Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, upcoming Deadpool 2). Also starring John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, the film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel series“The Coldest City,” by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad (300) wrote the screenplay.