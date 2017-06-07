‘Atomic Blonde’ Clip: Charlize Theron Explores the Politics of Dancing

0

In The Fate of the Furious, Charlize Theron dropped a sloppy kiss on Vin Diesel to seal the deal on their villainous pact; in The Mummy, Sofia Boutella uses a similar approach as a means to dispatch her enemies. Now, for the first time ever, moviegoers will see these two femme fatales pit their wiles against each other in David Leitch‘s graphic novel adaptation, Atomic Blonde.

A new clip reveals Theron’s protagonist Lorraine Broughton meeting up with the mysterious Delphine (Boutella), who, it turns out, is not so mysterious after all, at least where the undercover MI6 agent is concerned. This all plays out to the band Re-Flex’s early 1980s song, “The Politics of Dancing,” placing the scene at just the right time in the heart of the Cold War. Look for the full reveal when Atomic Blonde hits theaters on July 28th.

Check out the clip from Atomic Blonde below:

Fight. Kiss. Kill. #AtomicSummer heats up with Chapter 2. #AtomicBlonde

Here’s the official synopsis for Atomic Blonde: