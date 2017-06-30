‘Atomic Blonde’: Final Trailer Shows a Brutal and Bloody Charlize Theron

0

Focus Features has released the final Atomic Blonde trailer. Directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch—whose next project is helming Deadpool 2—the film stars Charlize Theron as a lethal MI6 assassin who is sent to Berlin to deliver a dossier, only to become caught up in a web of espionage and intrigue that’s as complex as it is deadly.

The film looks bloody, brutal, and an absolute delight as Theron just wails on anyone who gets in her way. This new trailer gives a look not only at the fights, but also the car stunts that Leitch is pulling off, and it all looks terrific. While hopefully the story and characters are up to snuff, I have no doubt that the action scenes are going to be mind-blowing and the Theron can handle whatever the movie throws at her.

Check out the final Atomic Blonde trailer below. The film also stars Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Eddie Marsan, and Toby Jones. Atomic Blonde opens in theaters on July 28th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Atomic Blonde: