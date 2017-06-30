‘Atomic Blonde’: Final Trailer Shows a Brutal and Bloody Charlize Theron

Focus Features has released the final Atomic Blonde trailer. Directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch—whose next project is helming Deadpool 2—the film stars Charlize Theron as a lethal MI6 assassin who is sent to Berlin to deliver a dossier, only to become caught up in a web of espionage and intrigue that’s as complex as it is deadly.
The film looks bloody, brutal, and an absolute delight as Theron just wails on anyone who gets in her way. This new trailer gives a look not only at the fights, but also the car stunts that Leitch is pulling off, and it all looks terrific. While hopefully the story and characters are up to snuff, I have no doubt that the action scenes are going to be mind-blowing and the Theron can handle whatever the movie throws at her.
Check out the final Atomic Blonde trailer below. The film also stars Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Eddie Marsan, and Toby Jones. Atomic Blonde opens in theaters on July 28th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Atomic Blonde:
Oscar® winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.
The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.
A blistering blend of sleek action, gritty sexuality and dazzling style, Atomic Blonde is directed by David Leitch (John Wick, upcoming Deadpool 2). Also starring John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, the film is based on the Oni Press graphic novel “The Coldest City,” by Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart. Kurt Johnstad (300) wrote the screenplay.