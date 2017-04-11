Charlize Theron Beats a Man with Her Shoe in New ‘Atomic Blonde’ Trailer

0

Universal Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming actioner Atomic Blonde, and boy does this thing look brutal. Directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch—whose next project is helming Deadpool 2—the film stars Charlize Theron as a lethal MI6 assassin who is sent to Berlin to deliver a dossier, only to become caught up in a web of espionage and intrigue that’s as complex as it is deadly.

This new trailer is impeccably crafted, using a couple of perfectly selected popular tracks to drum along the action. I’ll say this: Atomic Blonde at least looks stunning, as Leitch and cinematographer Jonathan Sela have done a terrific job of putting together a cool, stylish aesthetic that accentuates the beauty of the stunt work here. Indeed, some of the reviews out of the film’s SXSW were mixed, singling out a “style over substance” problem, but I’m mighty curious to check this thing out myself. Lucy and Mad Max: Fury Road proved well and good that audiences will turn up for a female-driven action movie, so here’s hoping Atomic Blonde keeps that trend going.

Check out the new Atomic Blonde trailer below. The film also stars Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Eddie Marsan, and Toby Jones. Atomic Blonde opens in theaters on July 28th.