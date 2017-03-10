‘Atomic Blonde’ Red-Band Trailer: Charlize Theron Is MI-6’s Most NSFW Assassin

0

Before he gets into the comic book big leagues with Deadpool 2, John Wick helmer David Leitch has got another graphic novel adaptation primed to hit the screens with Atomic Blonde, his espionage actioner based on Antony Johnston & illustrator Sam Hart‘s graphic novel “The Coldest City.” From a screenplay by Kurt Johnstad (300), Atomic Blonde stars Charlize Theron as MI6’s most lethal assassin, Agent Lorraine Broughton, who is sent to deliver a priceless dossier in Berlin with the help of embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy).

It’s tough to know what to make of this film since the trailer seems to be selling two different movies. The first part of the trailer does the tired, “sad, slow version cover song” thing that really needs to die, but it shows off the kind of action prowess we’ve come to expect from Leitch. But then the trailer almost starts over and takes on a more poppy tone with “Killer Queen” playing and more jokes. I have no doubt this film will deliver when it comes to action, but I still have some questions regarding the tone.

Atomic Blonde also stars James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones, and will debut at SXSW on Sunday, March 12, before arriving in theaters on July 28. Watch the trailer below.

