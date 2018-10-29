‘IT’ Director Andy Muschietti to Helm Live-Action ‘Attack on Titan’ Movie

0

After filling your nightmares with visions of a killer clown, IT director Andy Muschietti is set to give you new nightmares with a live-action adaptation of the celebrated manga series Attack on Titan. Muschietti will direct a feature adaptation of Attack on Titan for Warner Bros. after studio finalized a deal with publishing company Kodansha on Monday.

Written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan is one of the most popular manga series on the market, selling over 76 million copies since its 2009 debut. Set in a world overrun by giant, man-eating creatures known as Titans, the series follows humanity’s fight for survival within the walled cities of this new world.

The title was first adapted into an anime television series back in 2013, the third season of which dropped earlier this year (you can read our full spoiler review here). Attack on Titan also received a Japanese-language big screen adaptation back in 2015 from director Shinji Higuchi (Shin Godzilla), which was released in two parts and earned a shiny $46 million. There have also been numerous spinoffs and side-series introduced to the universe over the years.

Which is to say that this is a massively popular title and thus, a big huge box office opportunity for Warner Bros., so it makes a lot of sense that they’d recruit Muschietti to the project. The filmmaker’s Stephen King adaptation IT shattered box office records when it hit theaters last year, earning $700 million worldwide for Warners’ sister studio New Line. Muschietti is currently hard at work on the sequel, IT: Chapter 2, and with that film all but guaranteed to rake in the bucks for the studio, it’s no surprise they’d want to lock in the filmmaker for his next big project (and possibly their next big franchise).

What do you guys think? Is Muschietti a good fit for the material? Would you prefer to see another filmmaker take on the title? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.