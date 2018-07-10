‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Premiere Review: The Visceral Return Brings Danger Closer to Home

0

Just when you thought that the lumbering, giant, naked, cannibalistic Titans roaming the countryside were the greatest threat in Attack on Titan, in comes the Season 3 premiere, “Smoke Signal.” The highly anticipated return of the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama‘s best-selling manga series made its world premiere during Anime Expo, but lucky fans will be able to check it out tonight or tomorrow at participating theaters before its TV debut in Japan on July 22nd. Trust me when I say that you’ll want to get this in your eyeballs sooner than later.

Funimation Films presents Attack on Titan Season 2 Movie: Roar of Awakening and the Attack on Titan Season 3 premiere as a two-night only event in select U.S. and Canadian theaters. The Season 3 premiere immediately follows the recap movie, the first-ever North American world premiere for the franchise. At a combined run-time of 141 minutes, presented in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub on alternate nights, the special event is only available on only Tuesday, July 10th (Japanese with English subtitles) and Wednesday, July 11th (English dub) in 130 U.S. and Canadian theaters; find a participating theater here!

If you want to get a peek at the Attack on Titan Season 3 premiere, be sure to check out the official trailer, followed by my review:

Attack on Titan Season 2 Movie: Roar of Awakening Review:

For folks who need a catch-up on the insane events of Season 2 of Attack on Titan, this condensed, roughly one-hour cut is a fantastic way to do just that. Spoilers ahead for anyone and everyone who isn’t caught up on Season 2.

Season 2 may have been short on episodes–only 12 compared to the 25 of Season 1 and a confirmed 24 for Season 3–but it was the biggest reveal of the series’ mythology and lore so far. In short, Season 2 is where fans finally found some answers as to what exactly as going on, but it’s also where a lot more questions are raised. The “Roar of Awakening” recap is a great way to revisit them since it covers the discovery of the Titans as components of the very walls that protect the last vestiges of humanity; the true nature of the named Titans like the Armored Titan and Colossal Titan; and the true nature of fellow Scouts alongside Eren, Mikasa, Armin and the others.

New questions that will start to be explored in Season 3 are seeded here, like just what is up with the Beast Titan, why there seems to be a cover-up in progress and why it’s being facilitated by the Royal Family, and just what are the extent of Eren’s powers and those of the other Titans. For some of those answers and a lot more, we’ll have to get into the review of the Season 3 premiere, “Smoke Signal.”