Funimation Rolls out ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Early with Epic Theatrical Event

Titan-sized news for Attack on Titan fans from Funimation today! Funimation Films will present Attack on Titan Season 2 Movie: Roar of Awakening and, perhaps more importantly for some out there, the Attack on Titan Season 3 world premiere as a two-night only event, July 10 – 11, 2018, in select U.S. and Canadian theaters. The Attack on Titan Season 3 world premiere immediately follows the recap movie with a special presentation of Episode 1 of the new season. This North American world premiere will be the first ever for the franchise and is a must-see event for U.S. and Canadian fans to experience Attack on Titan Season 3 nearly two weeks before the series’ scheduled television debut in Japan on July 22nd.

Attack on Titan Season 2 Movie: Roar of Awakening and Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 1 have a combined run-time of 141 minutes and will be presented in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub on alternate nights in 130 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Attack on Titan Season 2 Movie: Roar of Awakening, visit the official movie website. Even if you’re not familiar with the show, it’s one of my gateway anime series, so now is the perfect time to get caught up!

And if you already are all caught up on Season 2 but need a tease for what’s to come in Season 3 of the epic action-packed anime, be sure to check out the show’s teaser trailer below:

Produced by Wit Studio in cooperation with Production IG, the Attack on Titan (“Shingeki no Kyojin” in Japanese) anime series is adapted from the New York Times best-selling manga series by Hajime Isayama about the last of humanity fighting to survive against man-eating giants called Titans. To date, there are a total of 25 volumes in the manga series with an estimated 74+ million copies in print around the world.

Kicking off Tuesday, July 10th (Japanese with English subtitles) and also available Wednesday, July 11th (English dub), sales for the Attack on Titan event will be available starting June 8th. For a list of 130 U.S. and Canadian theaters that are hosting the event, be sure to check out the official website linked above.