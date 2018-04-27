First Trailer for ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Reveals the Series’ Return Date

0

Less than a year ago, the Season 2 finale of the fantastic, over-the-top anime series Attack on Titan finally answered some burning questions about the show’s mythology while opening a whole new world of WTF. Now, after a surprisingly and relatively short time, the first official trailer for Season 3 has dropped! With it comes a bunch of teases for the story ahead, including some bigger-than-life characters from Hajime Isayama best-selling manga series, as well as a summer release date. Prepare yourselves for the arrival of Kenny the Ripper as Attack on Titan appears to be exploring the Uprising arc!

The trailer comes courtesy of Funimation, which has acquired Season 3 of Attack on Titan, one of the top global anime franchises and a fan-favorite series with North American audiences from the moment it first premiered in 2013. As part of its agreement with Kodansha, Funimation has secured the international rights to home entertainment, video on demand and broadcast distribution of the series in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The new season will premiere this July 22nd in Japan, though that schedule is currently subject to change.

Check out the first official trailer for Attack on Titan Season 3 below:

Here’s what Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder of Funimation, had to say about the new season in a press release:

“We’re thrilled to be bringing back ’Attack on Titan’ for its third season in 2018 and on the heels of the series’ long awaited and exciting return last year,. Everyone is anxious to see what’s in store for the new season. Fans have been clamoring with non-stop speculation ever since Wit Studio released a Season 3 teaser poster last October. We will all soon find out later this year.”

Produced by Wit Studio in cooperation with Production IG, the Attack on Titan (“Shingeki no Kyojin” in Japanese) anime series is adapted from the New York Times best-selling manga series by Hajime Isayama about the last of humanity fighting to survive against man-eating giants called Titans. To date, there are a total of 25 volumes in the manga series with an estimated 74+ million copies in print around the world.

The complete episodes from “Attack on Titan” Season 1 & 2 are available in ad-free, HD streaming on FunimationNow. Both seasons of “Attack on Titan” are also available on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD and can be purchased at funimation.com or from select retailers.