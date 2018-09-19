Exclusive: Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry in Talks to Star in ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot

0

MGM’s Child’s Play reboot has found its leads on FX, apparently, as Aubrey Plaza (Legion) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) are in negotiations to star in the killer doll movie, Collider has exclusively learned.

Lars Klevberg, who directed the as-yet-unreleased horror movie Polaroid, is set to direct from a script by Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury 2). It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith will produce via their KatzSmith Productions banner, while Aaron Schmidt will serve as an executive producer. Production will start soon in Vancouver.

The contemporary reboot is believed to follow a group of kids (a la It and Stranger Things), and a technologically-advanced doll that enters their world. The original 1988 movie followed a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray who casts a spell that traps his soul inside the body of a Good Guy doll named Chucky, which is then given to a young boy.

There are seven films in the Child’s Play franchise, which introduced more and more comedic one-liners as the series went along. It’s unclear whether this reboot will embrace that sense of humor, or return to the darker roots of the original film. Tom Holland directed that horror classic, which starred Alex Vincent as young Andy Barclay, Catherine Hicks as his mother, and Chris Sarandon as a detective.

This time around, sources say Plaza will play the mother, while Henry is likely playing the detective, though the latter’s role remains unconfirmed at this time. The new Child’s Play movie is an interesting choice for both actors, whose casting should be considered a coup for the project.

Plaza is coming off the acclaimed indie movie Ingrid Goes West, and she has also earned rave reviews for her turn as Lenny opposite Dan Stevens on Legion. The Parks and Recreation alum’s other feature credits include Safety Not Guaranteed, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the under-seen indie gem Mystery Team, led by Plaza’s NYU classmate and Henry’s Atlanta co-star Donald Glover.

Meanwhile, Henry is a two-time Emmy nominee who, in the span of just a few years, has become one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, with four solid feature credits to his name in 2018 alone. Not only does he have supporting roles in Steve McQueen‘s Widows and Barry Jenkins‘ If Beale Street Could Talk, but he recently appeared in Drew Pearce‘s Hotel Artemis and can currently be seen in Yann Demange‘s White Boy Rick. You’ll also hear him voice Miles Morales’ father in the upcoming animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In addition to all that, he spent the summer filming Superintelligence with Melissa McCarthy, and he plays another detective in Joe Wright‘s The Woman in the Window, which pairs him with an all-star cast including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman and Anthony Mackie.

Both Plaza and Henry are represented by CAA, where they share the same agent. Plaza is also repped by MGMT Entertainment and Schreck Rose, while Henry is also repped by JWS Entertainment and attorney Darren M. Trattner.