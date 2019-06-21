‘Child’s Play’: Aubrey Plaza & Gabriel Bateman Reveal Their Weirdest Wrap Gifts

0

–

Gabriel Bateman is a horror genre pro. Not only did he star in the summer 2016 breakout Lights Out from Shazam director David Sandberg, but he also had an unforgettable role in the Cinemax Outcast series starring Patrick Fugit that’s not to be missed. (And impossible to forget.) Now Bateman is bringing those horror chops to a reimagining of the 1988 classic, Child’s Play.

The film is directed by Lars Klevberg and stars Bateman as Andy. He’s having a bit of a tough time making friends, but that changes when his mom (Aubrey Plaza) brings home one of the hottest toys on the market, a Buddi doll he names Chucky (voiced by Mark Hamill). Not only does this new Chucky have the capability to tap into just about every piece of tech in their apartment, but he’s also a fierce friend. Or rather, a friend till the end.

With the new Child’s Play hitting theaters nationwide on June 21st (against Toy Story 4 no less), I got the chance to sit down with Bateman and Plaza to talk about their experience working with this genre icon. They reveal their technology vices, the weirdest wrap gifts they’ve ever received, what it was like working with Klevberg, if Bateman had any advice for Plaza jumping into her very first horror film, and so much more. You can catch the full chat using the video player at the top of this article. And, in case you missed it, click here to give my interview with their Child’s Play co-star Brian Tyree Henry a watch.

Here’s the official synopsis for Child’s Play:

A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, Child’s Play follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

For more Child’s Play coverage, browse the links below: