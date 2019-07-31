Ava DuVernay Confirms Villains for DC’s ‘New Gods’ Movie, Teases Casting

0

Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us is one of the best things I’ve seen all year, and the director recently participated in a Twitter Q&A that saw her confirm the villains of her next project — WB’s big-budget adaptation of DC’s New Gods.

DuVernay confirmed that both Darkseid and the Female Furies will appear in New Gods, adding that while she’s keeping her mind open regarding casting, “there is a 99% chance” that an actor from When They See Us will appear in the movie. That would come as little surprise, as DuVernay is loyal to her actors, working with several of them multiple times. Given that Jharrel Jerome delivered a breakout performance in WTSU, it wouldn’t shock me if he was the actor DuVernay had in mind to join her on this comic book movie journey, but there are a dozen of other possibilities.

I can picture Logan Marshall-Green in a DC movie. Can’t you? Or Joshua Jackson. I can picture Chris Chalk or Jovan Adepo as well. And Storm Reid, of course. How about veteran character actors John Leguizamo and Michael K. Williams?

DuVernay is currently writing New Gods with comics veteran Tom King, who she called a “genius.” They’ll be working from the comic book mythology created by Jack Kirby, who positioned Darkseid as the main antagonist in the epic story. As for the Furies, DuVernay has previously revealed herself as a fan of Big Barda, the leader of the all-female fighting force. “I’m looking forward to [the Furies] so much,” she said in response to a question about the Furies.

Keep in mind that while DuVernay mentioned pulling from her When They See Us cast, she could just as easily reunite with actors from Selma or A Wrinkle in Time — a list including but not limited to David Oyelowo, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lakeith Stanfield, Andre Holland, Colman Domingo, Stephan James, and Common. Warner Bros. has not announced a release date for New Gods, but I imagine it’s being eyed for late 2021 or early 2022 on the studio’s schedule.