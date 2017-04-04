Sigourney Weaver Says ‘Avatar 2’ Starts Filming This Fall

0

The Avatar sequels remain an idea more than a series of films that are actually in production. While the scripts have been in development for years, the first sequel, was set for December 2018 (having already been moved back numerous times) only to be delayed again. There are four sequels in development, but they seem no closer to getting in front of cameras than they were at the beginning of the decade.

However, Sigourney Weaver seems fairly certain that this fall, she’s shooting some Avatar movies. She tells THR,

“We’re starting!” the actress excitedly told The Hollywood Reporter at a screening of The Assignment, held Monday night at New York City’s Whitby Hotel. “We’re starting training, and we’re starting — hmm, I probably can’t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall.”

This coincides with a recent statement from director James Cameron, who said back in January that the scripts were finished and they were planning to start filming in August. While August is technically late summer, we won’t quibble, and more power to Cameron is he finally gets these things made. Sam Worthington (who was supposed to be the next big thing when the first movie came out in 2009 and is now decidedly not) and Zoe Saldana are set to return alongside Weaver in what’s reported to be a “family saga” that will span four films.

While it’s a wise move not to bet against Cameron, who directed the top two highest grossing films of all-time, but the flame of Avatar may have died out since 2009. Unlike other franchises, which keep going through TV shows, books, comics, etc., Avatar has had none of that. Additionally, the 3D aspect that seemed so novel at the time now feels tired and overdone, so what is Cameron’s hook? Cameron, due to his immense success at the box office, has been afford the ability to do whatever he wants, so let’s hope that these Avatar sequels have been worth the investment.