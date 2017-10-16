Watch the New Cast of ‘The Avatar Sequels’ Visit Pandora at Animal Kingdom

0

With the announcement that filming was finally starting on The Avatar Sequels (official title, for now) also came the news that a number of new cast additions were being made to the next four Avatar movies. Director James Cameron has added a host of young actors to play the offspring of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) in the films, as well as other young characters that populate the world of Pandora.

As you can imagine, performing a motion-capture role may be a bit of a stretch for a young performer, so producer Jon Landau took all the kids to visit the new attraction Pandora – The World of Avatar in Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This gives the actors a chance to have a tangible feel for Pandora before commencing production on The Avatar Sequels on a bluescreen-filled soundstage, and the experience was captured on camera for all to see.

This video is as much a commercial for Pandora – The World of Avatar as it is a tease of The Avatar Sequels, as we watch the kids ride the rides, see the sights, and sing the praises of the new attraction. Check it out below followed by a list of the cast members and who they play. Avatar 2 opens in theaters on December 18, 2020.