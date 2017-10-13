Giovanni Ribisi to Continue Hoarding Unobtanium in ‘The Avatar Sequels’

0

While production is finally underway on The Avatar Sequels, the cast for the four new films continues to grow. Per Deadline, Giovanni Ribisi is set to reprise his role as RDA administrator Parker Selfridge in all four Avatar sequels, which should come as welcome news to unobtanium fans around the globe. Indeed, Ribisi’s character is most famous for hoarding the oh-so-on-the-nose element in 2009’s Avatar, which served as the driving force behind RDA’s drilling on Pandora. So I guess there’s more unobtanium to be found, or perhaps Selfridge has another skeezy business opportunity on Pandora up his sleeve.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang are all also reprising their roles from Avatar in the four new sequels, which are all being directed by James Cameron. But the story introduces a host of young newcomers to the franchise, including the three young children of Jake and Neytiri as well as a human teenager who was born at Hell’s Gate.

Production is taking place in Manhattan Beach, California this time around instead of New Zealand, where the original Avatar was shot. Cameron is filming Avatar 2 and 3 back-to-back, then taking a break to do post-production on both, then will resume production to finish up with Avatar 4 and 5, which accounts for the somewhat staggered release schedule between Avatar 3 and Avatar 4.

The first of the Avatar Sequels, as they’re officially called, will hit theaters on December 18, 2020, so start preparing those gif machines for the return of Parker Selfridge.