Are These the Titles for the ‘Avatar’ Sequels?

0

You’d be forgiven for forgetting that we still have four Avatar movies on the way, but indeed we do. Well, not all four Avatar sequels are guaranteed—James Cameron finally began production on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 this year, but the production is broken up so that 2 and 3 were shot simultaneously, then Cameron will complete post-production before 20th Century Fox officially greenlights production on Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. If Avatar 2 and 3 flop, the last two sequels may never happen. But it may finally be time to stop referring to these sequels as numbers, as the Avatar sequels titles may have been revealed.

The folks over at BBC News claim to have seen documentation that reveals the titles for the upcoming Avatar sequels, and they are as follows:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Seed Bearer



Avatar: The Tulkun Rider



Avatar: The Quest for Eywa

To be honest, these sound more like titles in a sci-fi/fantasy book series than a blockbuster film franchise, but you do you James Cameron. Again, these have not been confirmed by 20th Century Fox, so it’s possible that BBC News is mistaken. Moreover, Avatar 5 isn’t set to be released until December 2025, so a lot can change between now and then. Keep in mind that Peter Jackson’s two-film The Hobbit adaptation was originally titled The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and The Hobbit: There and Back Again, but when the sequels were expanded to a trilogy, the There and Back Again subtitled was dropped for The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

The Way of Water makes sense given that Cameron has spoken numerous times about the fact that Avatar 2 will explore the oceanic ecosystem of Pandora, while The Seed Bearer is, well, a tad on the nose.

We likely won’t know for sure if these titles are official for quite some time, and even if they are, the Disney-Fox merger is expected to be completed in January, at which time Disney may have some ideas about how to best present Cameron’s sequels. For now, though, these rumored titles are something to mull over.

Avatar 2 hits theaters on December 18, 2020 followed by Avatar 3 on December 17, 2021, Avatar 4 on December 20, 2024, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.