Scott Adkins Can’t Stop Kicking Ass in Exclusive ‘Avengement’ Trailer

If you’ve always wanted to see Scott Adkins do his best Jason Statham, boy have I got the trailer for you. Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive first look at Avengement, the new thriller starring Adkins as in a peak early-2000s Statham role; an English gangster fresh out of prison, who heads back to his old neighborhood to take revenge on the people that turned him into a killer and try to reclaim his soul through his bloody retribution. And because it’s Adkins, he’s throwing all the ‘bows and kicking all the ass along the way.

The film comes from an Adkins regular, Savage Dog and Accident Man director Jesse V. Johnson. The duo most recently re-teamed for the delightful action hero team-up film Triple Threat, which dropped earlier this week and co-stars a bevy of genre greats including Tony Jaa, Tiger Chen, and Iko Uwais. Adkins is always fun to watch in action, but Johnson has a knack for putting martial arts stars to great use in low-budget thrillers that put the focus on the fighting.

Directed by Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Stu Small, Avengement also stars Craig Fairbrass, Nick Moran, Thomas Turgoose, Kierston Wareing, and Louis Mandylor. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Avengement in theaters, on Digital and On Demand on May 24, 2019. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Avengement: