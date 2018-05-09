Movie Talk: ‘Avengers’ Movies Could Continue After ‘Avengers 4′ Says Bob Iger

Facebook Messenger

May 9, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:

  • On an earnings call for Disney, CEO Bob Iger revealed that they’ve plotted out Marvel movies for the next decade and haven’t ruled out making more Avengers movies after Avengers 4.
  • In an interview with Collider’s Haleigh Foutch, Margot Robbie revealed that she had pitched Warner Bros. an R-rated Harley Quinn movie.
  • Jordan Peele took to his Twitter to announce his next film is titled Us with a movie poster for the film. Variety reports that Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star with Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke being eyed for lead roles as well.
  • Deadline reports that Quentin Tarantino has cast Burt Reynolds to play George Spahn in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino has also cast Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, and Michael Madsen to play smaller roles in the film.
  • LAIKA’s new film will be called Missing Link and will feature the voices of Emma Thompson and Stephen Fry along with Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, and Zach Galifianakis.
  • THR is reporting that Damian Szifron, the co-writer and director of Six Billion Dollar Man, has left the Warner Bros. project.
  • According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jack Black announced during the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, that a sequel to Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny is “happening”.
  • Live Twitter Questions
