Movie Talk: ‘Avengers’ Movies Could Continue After ‘Avengers 4′ Says Bob Iger

- On an earnings call for Disney, CEO Bob Iger revealed that they’ve plotted out Marvel movies for the next decade and haven’t ruled out making more Avengers movies after Avengers 4.
- In an interview with Collider’s Haleigh Foutch, Margot Robbie revealed that she had pitched Warner Bros. an R-rated Harley Quinn movie.
- Jordan Peele took to his Twitter to announce his next film is titled Us with a movie poster for the film. Variety reports that Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star with Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke being eyed for lead roles as well.
- Deadline reports that Quentin Tarantino has cast Burt Reynolds to play George Spahn in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Tarantino has also cast Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, and Michael Madsen to play smaller roles in the film.
- LAIKA’s new film will be called Missing Link and will feature the voices of Emma Thompson and Stephen Fry along with Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, and Zach Galifianakis.
- THR is reporting that Damian Szifron, the co-writer and director of Six Billion Dollar Man, has left the Warner Bros. project.
- According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jack Black announced during the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, that a sequel to Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny is “happening”.
