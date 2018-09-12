Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4′ Ending Still Hasn’t Been Decided

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, John Rocha, Haleigh Foutch, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- Speaking to the Marvelists podcast, Mark Ruffalo stated that the ending for Avengers 4 still hasn’t been decided yet.
- According to Variety, Mattel is launching a film division titled Mattel Films that will be led by Dallas Buyers Club producer Robbie Brenner and will focus on creating original films from their properties.
- Netflix has purchased global rights to Steven Soderbergh’s NBA drama High Flying Bird starring André Holland and Zazie Beetz.
- Deadline is reporting that Halle Berry is set to star in and make her feature film directorial debut with the MMA drama Bruised.
