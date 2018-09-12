Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4′ Ending Still Hasn’t Been Decided

by      September 12, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, John Rocha, Haleigh Foutch, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:

  • Speaking to the Marvelists podcast, Mark Ruffalo stated that the ending for Avengers 4 still hasn’t been decided yet.
  • According to Variety, Mattel is launching a film division titled Mattel Films that will be led by Dallas Buyers Club producer Robbie Brenner and will focus on creating original films from their properties.
  • Netflix has purchased global rights to Steven Soderbergh’s NBA drama High Flying Bird starring André Holland and Zazie Beetz.
  • Deadline is reporting that Halle Berry is set to star in and  make her feature film directorial debut with the MMA drama Bruised.
  • Live Twitter Questions
castle-rock-images

Image via Hulu

Related Content
Previous Article
'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Will Be Shorter Than Your Average 'AHS' Season
Next Article
Henry Cavill Just Posted a Cryptic Response to Those 'Superman' Rumors
Tags

Latest News