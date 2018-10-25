Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4′ Will Have Some Surprising Flashbacks

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider and Kim Horcher discuss the following:
- Deadline is reporting that a Clueless remake is in the works from Paramount Pictures with Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver producing and GLOW‘s Marquita Robinson writing the script.
- In an interview with the UFC Unfiltered podcast, an Avengers 4 actor revealed that there will be flashbacks used in the movie.
- Deadline is reporting that George Miller is set to write and direct an original project titled Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.
- EXCLUSIVE: Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Alexander Skarsgard is joining the cast of Godzilla vs Kong. Adam Wingard is directing the film.
- Variety reports that Jamie Lee Curtis is joining the cast of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Knives Out.
- Legendary announced that live-action My Hero Academia movie is in the works from the company.