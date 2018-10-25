Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4′ Will Have Some Surprising Flashbacks

by      October 25, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider and Kim Horcher discuss the following:

  • Deadline is reporting that a Clueless remake is in the works from Paramount Pictures with Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver producing and GLOW‘s Marquita Robinson writing the script.
  • In an interview with the UFC Unfiltered podcast, an Avengers 4 actor revealed that there will be flashbacks used in the movie.
  • Deadline is reporting that George Miller is set to write and direct an original project titled Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Alexander Skarsgard is joining the cast of Godzilla vs Kong. Adam Wingard is directing the film.
  • Variety reports that Jamie Lee Curtis is joining the cast of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Knives Out.
  • Legendary announced that live-action My Hero Academia movie is in the works from the company.
clueless

Image via Paramount Pictures

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Right Now
Tags

Latest News

Close