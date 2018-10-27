Pop Culture Review: ‘Avengers 4′ Flashing Back, ‘Pirates’ Getting a Reboot, and More

0

Welcome back to The Collider Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: Avengers 4 is reportedly going flashing back to the past, Disney is eyeing a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot from the Deadpool writing duo, Gotham‘s Bane looks like a particularly angry circuit breaker, and much more.