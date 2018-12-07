‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Reveals the New Release Date

0

Earlier today, we got the first Avengers: Endgame trailer, and while the trailer teased that the film would arrive in April, it didn’t specify when. Thankfully, we now have a new teaser poster to accompany the trailer and it reveals that the film will hit theaters on April 26th.

So why the earlier date? Because it worked with Avengers: Infinity War. The film was originally scheduled for May 4th of this year, but Marvel and Disney realized that they could do better business with a day-and-date worldwide release that would not only boost box office but also cut down on piracy since impatient people in other countries wouldn’t have to go for a bootleg that came out of a country that got the movie slightly earlier.

Additionally, Disney was trying to create a bit of space between Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story. While there’s no Star Wars movie arriving close to Endgame, it doesn’t matter because the date works. By releasing the movie at the end of April, Infinity War went on to make over $2 billion worldwide. If replicating that success means also releasing Endgame at the end of April instead of the first week of May, so be it.

Check out the Avengers: Endgame teaser poster below, and click here for the trailer breakdown. The film opens April 26, 2019 and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, and Brie Larson.

