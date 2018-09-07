Avengers Assemble Not Just for Reshoots But to Shoot the End of ‘Avengers 4’

0

With reshoots for Untitled Avengers Movie, a.k.a. Avengers 4, about to get underway later this month, MCU fans might be thinking that they’ll soon see some leaks about how Anthony and Joe Russo‘s closing chapter of their Infinity War story shakes out. The issue is, at the moment, even the cast doesn’t quite know for sure how it all ends up. That’s in part because the reshoots may very well be to shore up some areas of the 2019 film that need to be revisited, or they might a clever way to obfuscate the true ending by muddling it all up with other shots. But it also seems like the reshoot schedule will also be used to finish principal production on the film itself and bring it to a close.

In a chat with “The Marvelists” podcast, star Mark Ruffalo revealed that the reshoots are more than your usual reshoots, which means that, for an MCU film, the speculation and scrutiny they undergo will be more than the usual, as well. The end of Avengers 4 is in flux for a lot of reasons, so the (un)usual tactic of supplying the cast with dummy scripts to prevent leaks might not even be necessary now. We’ll get more into the reasons for the well-managed chaos, but first, a word from the Hulk.

Here’s what Ruffalo said on the podcast about their current schedule (via The Playlist):

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September. And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour… Then you guys will get [‘Avengers 4’]. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

He went on to say that they’re shooting multiple takes on certain scenes, not just for coverage or performance but to try different things out (THR):

“Some of [the decision making process regarding plot] is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

One wonders just how much of the movies’ script was locked to begin with and how much has changed in the wake of things transpiring in the real world.

With Disney’s decision to fire James Gunn, the architect and helmer of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, not only is GotGV3 on hold, but the end of Avengers 4 may now have to be tweaked because of the shake-up. Franchise star Dave Bautista, a vocal supporter of Gunn, told Digital Spy that he’s certainly still in Avengers 4: