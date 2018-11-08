Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4′ Runtime Is Currently 3 Hours

On today’s Collider Movie Talk (November 8, 2018), Mark Ellis, Dani Fernandez, and Markei McCarty discuss the following:
- In an Instagram live Q&A chat, Avengers 4 co-director Joe Russo revealed that the runtime for the movie is currently sitting at three hours.
- The first reviews for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald suggest more of the same with too many characters and too little focus.
- Netflix announces that Andy Serkis’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle will get a theatrical release this month.
- Laika released a trailer for its latest stop-motion animated film titled Missing Link featuring the voices of Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, and Emma Thompson.
- STXFilms releases a first trailer for their animated film UglyDolls featuring voices of Emma Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and Janelle Monae.