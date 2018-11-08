Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4′ Runtime Is Currently 3 Hours

by      November 8, 2018

0

On today’s Collider Movie Talk (November 8, 2018), Mark Ellis, Dani Fernandez, and Markei McCarty discuss the following:

  • In an Instagram live Q&A chat, Avengers 4 co-director Joe Russo revealed that the runtime for the movie is currently sitting at three hours.
  • Laika released a trailer for its latest stop-motion animated film titled Missing Link featuring the voices of Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, and Emma Thompson.
  • STXFilms releases a first trailer for their animated film UglyDolls featuring voices of Emma Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and Janelle Monae.
fantastic-beasts-the-crimes-of-grindelwald-young-newt

Image via Warner Bros.

