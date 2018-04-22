The Russo Brothers Say ‘Avengers 4’ Will Likely Be Even Longer Than ‘Infinity War’

0

Like all of you, I couldn’t be more excited to see Avengers: Infinity War. As a huge fan of what the Russo brothers did on Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, my expectations for Infinity War are probably a bit too lofty, but if anyone can pull this colossal movie off it’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and Kevin Feige with his amazing producing team at Marvel Studios.

With the movie set to world premiere Monday night in Hollywood, a massive press junket with the stars and filmmakers was held here in Los Angeles this weekend. Since no one has seen the movie yet, doing the interviews was a bit unusual, so when I sat down with Joe and Anthony Russo yesterday, I decided to use my limited time to focus on the future and not what’s about to come out. After all, since they can’t talk about the specifics of Infinity War, why not focus on what’s next?

During the interview, I tried to get the Russos to confirm if Avengers 4 would be called Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, if Avengers 4 will be longer than Infinity War, how many post-credits scenes Avengers: Infinity War has, and a lot more. Trust me, if you’re a fan of the Russo brothers, you’ll enjoy watching what they had to say.

And if you’re a fan of long Marvel movies, you’re going to be very happy because the Russo brothers reveal during the interview that the sequel to Infinity War will likely be even longer in length.

Like I said, you want to watch this interview.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Avengers: Infinity War stars Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston.

