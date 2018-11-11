Pop Culture Review: ‘Avengers 4′ Might Be 3 Hours Long, ‘Breaking Bad’ Gets a Movie, and More

0

Welcome back to The Collider Pop Culture Review, in which Collider’s weekend editor Vinnie Mancuso wakes up only slightly hungover on a Saturday Sunday to rate the week’s biggest stories in film and television on a scale from 1 to 10. (1 is soul-crushingly bad, 10 is mind-blowingly incredible.) This week: Avengers 4 might be 3 hours long which is much too long imho, Diego Luna will star in a Rogue One prequel TV series for Disney’s streaming service, Vince Gilligan is developing a Breaking Bad movie for AMC, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ended its third season with an earnestly breathtaking interpretive dance.