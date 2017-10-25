‘Avengers 4’ Set Photos Confirm That Someone’s Getting a New Costume

0

Minor spoilers ahead.

Though Marvel is currently rolling out Thor: Ragnarok and plans to launch Black Panther early next year, the next big superhero team-up comes with the May 4, 2018 release of Avengers: Infinity War. Once those films have arrived, we’ll likely get an official title reveal for the currently Untitled Avengers Movie, which is now filming in Atlanta. And since a portion of the film takes place outside (and since the actors like a little sunshine now and then), new set photos have revealed a curious costume change for one of Marvel’s finest.

Jeremy Renner has done quite well in the role of super-archer Hawkeye throughout the franchise, and his alter ego of Clint Barton has received a fair share of character development despite his supporting role. But Avengers 4 is looking to shake up Hawkeye’s routine by presumably giving him a new costume that suggests he’ll also be getting a name change! Thanks to some ambitious photographers (via ScreenRant), you can see Hawkeye’s new look as Ronin, the Marvel identity created by Brian Michael Bendis and Joe Quesada that’s been shared by a number of characters. It certainly adds an interesting wrinkle to the team-up!

Get a load of the new Hawkeye, a.k.a. Ronin, in these Untitled Avengers Movie set photos (via Weibo):

Hawkeye, the second character to take on the moniker of Ronin, took on the mantle while joining the New Avengers after the events of “Civil War.” While I doubt the movie mythology will include any connections to either Moon Knight or Echo, what’s curious here is that Ronin’s appearance might just suggest the direction Avengers is taking. Will Untitled Avengers Movie eventually be known as The New Avengers? Time will tell!

Here are some bonus shots of other cast members on set:

