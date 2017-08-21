‘Avengers 4’ Set Photos Reveal a Japanese Adventure

0

While Avengers: Infinity War only just wrapped filming last month, production is already underway on the follow-up Avengers 4, and some new set photos have arrived showing off a tantalizing set. While directors Joe and Anthony Russo initially intended to shoot Infinity War and the untitled fourth Avengers movie at the same time, schedule-wise it became too difficult to manage (not to mention the fact that they want both movies to look distinct), so they and Marvel Studios opted instead to shoot the films back-to-back.

The bulk of Infinity War was shot from January of this year to July, with Joe Russo revealing to us that there are still a couple of Infinity War scenes to be shot during production for Avengers 4. This fourth Avengers movie, together with Infinity War, is the “culmination” of the entire MCU we’ve seen previously, which explains the massive cast. We haven’t yet gotten confirmation of just who, exactly, is in Avengers 4, but we do know that Evangeline Lilly’s Ant-Man character is poised to appear, and there’s a pretty safe bet that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel shows up in Avengers 4 as well.

Schedule-wise these inclusions make sense. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now filming in Atlanta on the same backlot as Avengers 4, so Lilly can shoot her scenes easily. And Captain Marvel is poised to start filming in early 2018, so Larson will either don the uniform early and shoot an Avengers 4 cameo or production of both films will overlap. Or maybe she’s not in it after all.

While we know next to nothing about the plot of Avengers 4 at the moment, these set photos from Atlanta reveal that some portion of the film will take place in Japan. Globe-trotting was a staple of Avengers: Age of Ultron, which shot partially in Seoul, South Korea, so it’ll be interesting to see how Japan factors into the plot of Avengers 4. These massive moves aren’t made solely for North American audiences, and indeed the finale of Doctor Strange took place in Hong Kong, so the inclusion of Asian territories on the screen not only expands the visual palate but also makes the films themselves more intriguing for international audiences.