How Will ‘Avengers 4’ Resolve That ‘Infinity War’ Cliffhanger?

Mega Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War!

Now that you’ve had a chance to see Marvel’s culmination of 10 years worth of superhero cinema in Anthony and Joe Russo‘s Avengers: Infinity War, you probably have questions. Like, a lot of questions. Despite mounting the best possible offense/defense against Thanos that they could muster, the Mad Titan ultimately proved victorious against the gathered Avengers and wiped out half of the universe’s sentient beings with the snap of his big purple fingers.

Or did he? While comic books have the luxury of wiping out any number of characters only to bring them back to life many issues or pages later, Marvel Studios has to deal with flesh-and-blood human beings inhabiting superheroic roles, contractual obligations, and the need to keep churning out movies in the MCU for years to come. In other words, you can’t just wipe out half your cast when they’re prepping for production on their own solo films, sequels, and future installments. That’d be mad indeed.

So, keeping that in mind, we broke down some possible resolutions following the insane cliffhanger at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, taking into account how Ant-man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel will factor into the story and lead into Avengers 4 should they follow some established comic book storylines. The Russos certainly like to pick and choose their comic book lore to use in their live-action mega-movies, so it’s conceivable that almost anything could happen in the movies ahead, however, we’ve taken a look at some of the most likely options. (Big thanks to Collider contributor Evan Valentine for his extensive comic book knowledge and obsession that rivals that of Thanos’ desire to kiss a skeleton.)

This is your last spoiler warning! From here on out, we’re diving into what happened in Avengers: Infinity War and speculating in what’s to come in the future films of the MCU.