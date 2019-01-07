Kevin Feige Confirms ’Avengers 4’ Title Decided Before Filming, Doctor Strange’s Tease Intentional

0

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed what many fans have suspected for awhile: That the title of Avengers 4, Avengers: Endgame, was indeed decided before Infinity War started filming. As he told MTV News‘ Josh Horowitz, “It was in place before we started developing the movie, or just as we were developing it, yes. So Doctor Strange saying that line because we knew that was the title.”

Some fans had guessed the Endgame title precisely because of Strange’s words, even though directors Joe and Anthony Russo denied that it was said in Infinity War:

Is the title of the fourth Avengers ever spoken in Infinity War? Joe Russo: No. Okay, because people have been looking for clues in the dialogue. Anthony Russo: It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded…

As our own Vinnie Mancuso points out, Strange does not literally say “we’re in the Avengers: Endgame now,” but that’s really splitting hairs there.

In his talk with MTV, Feige also addressed speculation that Avengers: Endgame trailers would never show footage from beyond the first 15-20 minutes of the film. “I’d call it somewhat accurate, yeah,” he said. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate excitement without giving away any of the many, many, many, many secrets, would be ideal.”

Further, when asked about the Disney-Fox merger and the availability of Fox titles for Marvel to take on now, Feige said, “I’m excited for all of them. And it’s not just the marquee names you know, there are hundreds of names on those documents. The fact that Marvel as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming for my almost 20 years at Marvel.”

For more Avengers, check out our recent coverage below: